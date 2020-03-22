Chicago Fire season 8: Boss maps out season 9, uncertain story future







The good news for Chicago Fire fans at the moment is this — there is no reason to worry about the series’ long-term future. NBC has already renewed all of One Chicago for three more seasons each, so you know there will be chances to explore all sorts of great stuff.

Yet, for the time being, the short-term fate of the series is a little bit more unclear for a wide array of different reasons. Production on season 8 was recently shut down, and there are some episodes that were written that will no longer be filmed … at least for this current batch of episodes.

Yet, is there still a chance that some of these episodes could be filmed later on down the road? We know that this is something a lot of people out there would hope for, and we do think that it’s possible … but also far from confirmed at the moment. In a post on Twitter this weekend, show executive producer Derek Haas noted that he’s not sure what the team will do — mostly because it’s hard to just film the already-written episodes as though nothing has happened on the outside world. This would cause the show to feel almost within a bubble, and that is something that has never been a part of the One Chicago world.

For now, what we would say is that there’s a chance some stories planned for the end of season 8 could carry over to 9, but with some twists incorporated in there. This is one of the most unusual situations that TV writers have been forced to take, but we’re confident that they can take it on over the next several months. It’s an unusual situation that they are having to deal with, but they’re far from alone. Everyone is having to do their best to adapt to these times.

There is a new episode of Chicago Fire still set for Wednesday this week. To get some more news on what lies ahead, you can do that over here.

What do you think Chicago Fire should do in regards to some of its season 8 stories?

