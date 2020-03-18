Chicago Fire season 8 episode 18 spoilers: The Severide – OFI reunion







Next week on Chicago Fire season 8 episode 18, you will seeing some parts from earlier this season rise back to the forefront. In particular, we’re speaking here about the return of Seagar and the OFI — remember when we thought Kelly could actually be leaving Firehouse 51 for them? It was something that looked like it could happen for a time but at this point, we’re hoping that he will hang around 51 forever.

So why the team-up? It just has to do with him working to solve a motel structure fire. It remains to be seen if there is anything more that comes of this, but we could see OFI continue to pop up here and there depending on circumstances. We’re keeping this, at the very least, in the back of our head as something the show could explore more as time goes on.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Chicago Fire season 8 episode 18 synopsis with some more news on what’s ahead:

03/25/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Lt. Severide teams up with Seager and the OFI when a motel structure fire turns suspicious. Firehouse 51 members become amateur sleuths following a Reddit post involving one of their own. Brett continues to get invested in her birth mother, Julie. TV-14

The Brett storyline will perhaps be one of the most emotional in the episode, largely because there are so many different directions that it could go. We could easily envision some situations where there is a healthy relationship that eventually develops … but that doesn’t always happen when people meet their birth parents. Sometimes, things go the other direction and it just ends up becoming a source of tremendous pain instead.

The Reddit part of the story, meanwhile, could just be fun … and we like to think of the folks in 51 as Reddit lurkers. Heck, aren’t some of the viewers? For those wondering, there actually is a Reddit out there for the show…

