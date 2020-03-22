





Is God Friended Me new tonight on CBS? If you are super-interested in getting an answer to this question, we’ll offer that within! Beyond just that, though, we want to project a little bit forward to the end of the season … however long that may be. Just remember that there is a great deal of uncertainty when it comes to this, let alone everything that is happening in the real world. (We hope that all of you are safe!)

Alas, here’s the bad news — there is no new episode tonight. There is one next week, but for now, it doesn’t seem as though there is one airing the following week, either. We’re in the midst of a start-and-stop pattern when it comes to these episodes, so be sure to keep check out local listings for more information.

Want more info while you wait? Below, CarterMatt has the full God Friended Me season 2 episode 17 synopsis, in the event that you haven’t seen that already:

“Almost Famous” – Ali is hopeful when she’s told that she’s a candidate for a new drug trial to help with her cancer treatment. But when the God Account suggests that Miles helps Kylie (Taylor Richardson), the daughter of the hospital administrator in charge of the drug trial, Tammy (Amy Acker), he’s reluctant to get involved for fear of hurting Ali’s chances of being accepted, on GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, March 29 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We’re hoping that this episode does give us a few chances to feel a little more hopeful in regards to Ali’s future. There is so much suffering going on right now in the real world, and we know that an episode like this can be quite useful in making people feel a little bit better. Beyond that, we are invested in seeing Miles and Cara get a little closer again, just as we are to inch ever closer to the identity of the God Account.

Do we think that we’ll learn who the person running it is this season? That feels unlikely, mostly due to the fact that this is a primary narrative in the show moving forward. We know that there’s a lot of story still left to be told, and the writers are probably pretty psyched to find a way to explore that.

