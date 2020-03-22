Lucifer season 6: Are there more reasons for optimism on renewal?







We know that a Lucifer season 5 premiere date is likely coming to Netflix over the course of the next few months. We embrace to opportunity to check out some of those episodes, especially at a time like this when we could all use a good laugh.

Beyond just this, though, we’re also continuing to hold a candle for the long-term future of the series. At one point, it looked like all hope for a season 6 was lost and the writers/producers were set on making the best final season now. Plans have changed. The producers and at least some actors have deals to return to the show for season 6, and it feels like we’re just at a point now where we’re waiting for the official green light.

For the time being, though, know this: There is no official Lucifer season 6. Yet, it seems like the actors are doing what they can to prepare for it. In a recent Instagram Live session (helping to entertain people during these hard times), star Rachael Harris openly mentioned season 6 almost as though it was happening — it’s enough to generate more excitement, for sure! While it may not be treated as a foregone conclusion by the cast yet, it’s certainly something that they all seem to be preparing for in their own way. That’s a cause of great optimism, since we don’t even think an actor would mention it if it was super-uncertain still.

We don’t expect an official season 6 renewal anytime soon, though — with everything that is going on within the real world, we don’t imagine that Netflix is going to be spending a lot of time making big announcements on some of their shows. We’re at a point right now where everyone is still trying to figure out some of the parameters for what they can and cannot say in every given moment.

How eager are you to see a Lucifer season 6 happen?

When do you think we’ll get some sort of official announcement? Be sure to share in the comments, and also be sure to stick around for more news. (Photo: Netflix.)

