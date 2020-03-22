Lucifer season 5 seemingly not premiering this April on Netflix







We know that there are people aplenty out there eager and interested in learning the Lucifer season 5 premiere date on Netflix. There’s a good reason for that. We’re talking about one of the best shows out there, and we’re also in the midst of an era where a lot of people are eager to just have programming.

So, in theory, it would rather wonderful to get a Lucifer season 5 over the next month … but it seems unlikely. Netflix recently confirmed most of their programming schedule for the month of April but, for now, the Tom Ellis series is not a part of it. Note that the show is set to air its fifth season in halves, so the premiere would really be the first eight episodes and that’s it. Nonetheless, it doesn’t appear to be happening in April.

Could this change? Certainly. For starters, it’s possible that Lucifer could be a last-minute addition to the lineup, or that Netflix could realize that this is a series that they want to get out there for viewers who are currently stuck at home. All of these options seem to be over, but it’s complicated for many reasons. If Lucifer were to drop next month, it’s possible it may not have much of a press tour save for some trailers and some digital/remote interviews. Maybe that is enough for the series to deliver great streaming numbers, but this is a rather hard thing to predict in advance.

Given that the entirety of Lucifer season 4 premiered on Netflix in May, that’s when we should go ahead and expect season 5 to drop, as well. There’s enough time in there for the streaming service to promote it, and the demand for the show is going to get people excited — regardless of whether or not it launches in April or May. There’s also still a great chance of a season 6 beyond it. (Many people seem to be talking as though it’s happening, but there’s no official confirmation yet.)

