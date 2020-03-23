Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO?







Is Curb Your Enthusiasm renewed for season 11? Is there a chance that we can expect something like that to happen? Within this article, we’re going to take a look at that … but then also look towards what the future could be?

For now, though, let’s kick things off with the hard facts — there is no official renewal as of yet for the HBO comedy, not that this should be a surprise to anyone. For years now, the network has a particular arrangement when it comes to the Larry David comedy. They would love the show to be on the air for as long as possible, but it’s really all up to whatever Larry wants to do. He could do new episodes every year, or he may end up waiting for a few to do whatever he wants. There was a pretty substantial break between seasons 8 and 9, but there was a little bit of a shorter break between 9 and 10.

At the moment, we do think HBO is in need of some long-term tentpole programming. After all, Game of Thrones and Veep, two of their biggest franchise shows of the past decade, are over. It’s going to be a while until we see more of Euphoria, and while Westworld is currently on the air, who knows how long that is going to last? Watchmen appears to be one-and-done at the moment, and while there is a Game of Thrones prequel series ordered, there’s no real guarantee that this is going to end up being anywhere near as good as the flagship show.

So, for now, our advice is rather simple: Enjoy Curb Your Enthusiasm for what it is. Much like the characters on the show don’t seem to be looking that far ahead towards the future, we don’t really think that you should be, either. There’s always going to be stories to tell in this world — and we think that in times like these, the demand for them is probably far greater than ever.

