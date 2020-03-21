Agents of SHIELD season 7: The case for an earlier release







We know that ABC is already sitting on Agents of SHIELD season 7. After all, filming on these final episodes wrapped many months ago! We’re hoping to get a chance to enjoy these episodes soon — and present circumstances may dictate it.

Because of what is happening in the country right now, a number of major television shows have all shut down production. This leaves us in a place where we know new episodes are going to slow down soon. Just from the ABC perspective, Grey’s Anatomy is ending early. Meanwhile, The Bachelorette production was delayed and some of their summer game shows may be hit hard. They were able to finish some shows like How to Get Away with Murder and The Conners, but this is just a fraction of their overall lineup.

Want some more news on Agents of SHIELD now in video form? Then be sure to check out some of our thoughts below! Once you do watch, we suggest that you subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have further news as it comes out.

So with some of their programming ending soon, shouldn’t ABC consider an earlier start date? It’s a chance to get more viewers during a time when people are home. Also, Marvel fans are devoted enough that there doesn’t need to be a huge buildup campaign.

Our feeling, at the moment, is that we should see the final season start at some point in April — at least if we had it our way. There are already campaigns out there to try to make it happen, but the ball is already in ABC’s court. While it’s possible that this move could leave them without some more programming later on in the summer, they may be able to rectify/come up with solutions for that if the health crisis starts to simmer down.

In the end, what we know is this: Agents of SHIELD can make the world a little bit happier. It’s also something viewers are clamoring for at the moment. Why not offer that escapism at a time of great need?

Related News – Be sure to get some other insight/scoop now on Agents of SHIELD and the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to Agents of SHIELD season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here in the event you want to score some other news pertaining to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







