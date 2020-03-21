Better Call Saul season 5 episode 6 sneak peek: Saul’s ad prep







Monday night’s new episode of Better Call Saul season 5 episode 6 is right around the corner, and we have a feeling we’ll see more classic Saul. After all, one of the things the Breaking Bad version of this character liked to do was make incredibly-sleazy commercials. Heck, we’ve already seen some of these with Jimmy that have towed the line as it is.

In the sneak peek below, what you have here is Jimmy-as-Saul trying to take things up yet another notch. He’s got another commercial off the ground, and he seems to bribing some of his “stars” with pizza and other good stuff. There’s a ton of humor in a lot of what we’re seeing here and, in the end, it does seem like Saul is getting what he wants. We’d go ahead and consider these to be the ramp-up for what we’re going to see in earnest in the Breaking Bad era once Saul is at more of the peak of his powers.

Yet, the more of a name Jimmy becomes as Saul, the harder it could be to spend time with him in his real life. We can already imagine some of the challenges that Kim is going to have with a partner who everyone knows for being a sleazy, manipulative guy who doesn’t exactly represent the brightest in society. After all, this is what will eventually put him on a collision course with Walter White … and some of the early seeds have already been sewn.

