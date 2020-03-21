NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 17 sneak peek: Pride’s assessment







This weekend marks the arrival of NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 17 on CBS, and we imagine that this one will be stuffed full of emotion. It’s also going to be putting a lens on an issue that still needs a significant amount of attention.

The sneak peek below does a good job of setting up the main focus of this story, entitled “Biased.” A police detective chases down a robbery suspect, who then turns a corner and is surrounded by other people. From there, they claim that they saw a man reach for a weapon. That’s when the detective decided to exercise “deadly force.” The person who was shot was in actuality a petty officer, and there are serious concerns of whether or not the officer acted before he knew for sure he was truly in danger.

This episode is, in many ways, an echo of situations all over the country where unarmed black men have been shot by those in law enforcement. It’s something that often divides communities and can lead to protests and other unrest. Racial biases can be a major component to a number of these incidents, even those that are unintended in nature. Pride needs to get to the bottom of this one — it’s not just about resolving this case. It’s also about making sure an entire city can heal from what happened.

One more thing that is worth noting happens at the end of the sneak peek — Pride asks an important question. If the petty officer allegedly pulled a weapon, where is that weapon? That’s important for validating the account of the shooter here, and it could very well alter everything within this case. This is a different sort of episode than most, one that serves as a reminder that these issues cannot be forgotten — and they often, unfortunately, are in an era where the news cycle has a tendency to shift and change so rapidly.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans right now

Where do you think this episode of NCIS: New Orleans is going to go?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and then also stick around if you do want some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







