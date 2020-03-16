NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 17 spoilers: The story of ‘Biased’







Curious to learn a thing or two more about what’s next on NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 17? Then prepare yourselves for a story entitled “Biased,” one that could be among the most powerful that this show has ever told. It’s taking on issues that are important to the real world, and also one that will put many characters in a situation where the people are truning on the police.

While there are some episodes of this show that are a little more lighthearted in nature, we’re already willing to wager that this one will be serious … very serious. It’s one that is going to lead to some conversations on a subject that still needs a light shined on it. There are so many different things going on in the world and because of that, it’s easy to forget about a number of important topics.

Below, CarterMatt has the full NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 17 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up next:

“Biased” – Racial tensions rise in New Orleans when a white NOPD officer shoots a black Navy officer he believed was armed in the middle of a busy street party, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS Sunday, March 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has overtaken much of the world at the moment, every episode of NCIS: New Orleans matters more than ever before. There are only going to be twenty episodes this season — remember that production has already shut down. There may not be a huge cliffhanger this season but, in the end, we’re expecting more great stories and opportunities to know better the character of Quentin Carter (played by Charles Michael Davis).

