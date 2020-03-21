The Good Doctor season 3 episode 19 extended promo: Shaun’s search







Monday night marks the premiere of The Good Doctor season 3 episode 19, and it’s the beginning of an epic two-part finale event. We’ve been worried for some of these characters before, but we’re not sure we’ve been this worried for such a high number of them within a short span of time.

Here is the basis for the final two episodes of the season, in the event you did not know. While Lea, Dr. Glassman, and Dr. Melendez were at a charity event, an earthquake struck San Jose. This means that their lives could be in danger, meaning further that Shaun and the rest of the St. Bonaventure staff is going to be on high alert.

The good news, at least within this preview, is that Glassman seems to be okay. Unfortunately, he also tells Shaun that he has not seen Lea, and with that, we imagine that a search will intensify for her. The other bad news is that there’s a possibility of an aftershock, which means that Glassman may not be anywhere near as safe as it seems.

By the end of these two episodes, there is a strong possibility a significant character dies. The promos do hype up that not everyone makes it out alive, but a remaining question is this: Is this person someone who isn’t altogether important, or are they a regular? We’ve got a lot of reason for concern, especially since The Good Doctor has sort of established already that no one is safe in any given episode. They have written off a number of important characters already, and they could do so again — even if they don’t die, they could leave via other means.

Just be prepared — the emotional cup is going to runneth over pretty much throughout both of these episodes. After that, we’ll be waiting for a pretty long time until we get around to season 4 premiering.

