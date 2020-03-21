Homeland season 8 episode 7 sneak peek: Carrie’s phone call







This weekend’s Homeland season 8 episode 7 is mere hours away from arriving on Showtime’s app, and we’re going to see very determined Carrie. What’s going on? Let’s just say that the character seems to be close to saving Max.

At the end of this past episode, we saw the character of Max in grave condition, just as we saw Carrie effectively booted away from the current operation due to the relationship that she has with Yevgeny. Did you really think that this was going to keep Carrie away from some of the action? If you did, you may not know Carrie all that well! She is someone who is out to do whatever she can in order to ensure that she can solve problems, even if she does so against the orders of others.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a little bit more in the way of insight as Carries calls up Jenna to indicate that she has been able to locate Max. It hasn’t been easy, but she has some coordinates to pass down to her, Mike, and the rest of the team. Whether or not Max is okay is a completely different story, but at least this represents Carrie giving some valuable information so that the character can be found.

As for what Carrie does next, we would imagine that a big part of the story is going to be about her trying to get a greater sense of what happened to her in Russia, and then also trying to get to the bottom of what really happened to President Warner from afar. She, like everyone else, is just contending with a tough position where there is very little information and it’s hard to get any sort of reasonable intel.

