The Blacklist season 7 ratings surge for midseason premiere







With viewers currently stuck inside and even on lockdown, we can’t be surprised about the performance of many different shows. Ratings are up across the board, and a great deal of that is reflected in the latest numbers from Friday night.

With The Blacklist, we saw the NBC series pull in numbers we haven’t seen from it in ages. With a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic, it posted its best total number since the season 6 premiere (which aired at a special night and time and with a better lead-in). Meanwhile, in total viewers it drew almost 5.4 million people live — its best numbers since May of 2018. Once again, that was when the show was airing in a spot other than Friday night. Viewers staying home likely played a factor in the ratings bump, as did a repeat of MacGyver over on CBS.

Technically, The Blacklist has already been renewed for a season 8 so there is no cause for alarm with its long-term future. Hopefully, the show did find a way to serve as a nice escape for a lot of people struggling indoors at the moment.

In terms of other numbers, there isn’t too much to report on save for the fact that Shark Tank won the night with a 1.1 rating, also its best performance in over a year. TV ratings will likely stay strong for however long the current health crisis lasts, so we don’t see too much changing with it. Yet, we don’t anticipate any major network boasting about gains in numbers; we’d all rather have everyone save over more people watching various TV shows live.

