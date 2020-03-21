The Walking Dead spin-off World Beyond delayed until later this year







If you’re interested in checking out the latest edition of The Walking Dead, you’re going to be waiting a while.

Today, AMC confirmed via Twitter (see below) that the upcoming The Walking Dead: World Beyond spin-off show is delaying its premiere date from April 12 until a little bit later this year. As for the reasoning behind the move, it more than likely has to do with the real-life events that are going on in the world.

It doesn’t take too much effort to figure out why the network would want to do this. While you can argue that now is the time that there are a lot of viewers at home, at the same time it’s also not really the time to premiere a show about a post-apocalyptic world. It’s a little bit different with The Walking Dead proper, as the season premiered before the current medical crisis started to unravel all over the country.

For some more thoughts on The Walking Dead in video form, be sure to check out our take on this past installment below! After you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our playlist — that’s your source for further news all about the franchise.

We think the reason why the new premiere date is so ambiguous is simply because the network is taking somewhat of a wait-and-see approach in order to figure out precisely whatever it is that they want to do. There’s a real need to see what’s going on with the rest of the world, and then at that point, you can reassess things.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is meant to be a different sort of story than anything we’re getting from either the main show or Fear the Walking Dead. This is described as a “two-season limited event,” meaning that there’s a pretty defined beginning, middle, and end here. You can watch knowing that the story (which revolves around a younger generation who grew up in the zombie era) has been plotted out and isn’t just going to last forever.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news in regards to the next new episode of The Walking Dead

Do you think it was the right move to delay The Walking Dead: World Beyond?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is moving its premiere date from Sunday April 12th to later this year. Follow here for more updates. pic.twitter.com/1Ncc4VViUt — TWDWorldBeyond (@TWDWorldBeyond) March 20, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







