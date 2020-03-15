The Walking Dead season 10 episode 13: Is this Michonne’s final episode?







As we prepare for The Walking Dead season 10 episode 13 on AMC this coming weekend, there are all sorts of things to ponder. Take, for example, whether or not we’re just about to arrive at the end of the road for Danai Gurira for Michonne.

If you’ve been following the news cycle over the past several months, then you know already that Gurira is leaving at some point during this season. Yet, at the same time there are questions aplenty still surrounding how the character is going to be departing. Michonne is a key part of the show and one of the series’ most-popular cast members. Because of this, the character better have a proper send-off, one that is gripping and emotional and could (hopefully) leave the door open for more.

Yet, for the time being there is no official word as to whether or not next Sunday’s episode is going to be the final one for Danai. We have seen the promo for what lies ahead, though, and it does show Michonne working alongside Virgil (Kevin Carroll) as the two work to bring him back towards his family — at least in theory. He had told her these stories about an island, but soon after arriving it seems as though not all is as it seems. It’s possible that Virgil was lying, or that the playing field has changed.

If Michonne does leave soon, our hope is that she does at least have some more time around Judith and RJ. Also, we’d hope that there would be an opportunity for her to eventually reunite with Rick Grimes down the road — there are still those movies lingering, though there hasn’t been much conversation about them for some time.

