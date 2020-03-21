





Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? If you’re eager for some information there, we’ve got all of that for you within … plus some other goodies.

Let’s go ahead and get a little bit of the bad news out of the way now: There is no new episode of the series tonight, just like there isn’t a new episode of either MacGyver or Hawaii Five-0. Remember that originally, there were plans for the NCAA Tournament to be tonight, which was why there were repeats scheduled for the night in its entirety. The schedule obviously changed after college basketball was canceled, but CBS has still decided to hold off on putting repeats on the air.

For now, the plan is to bring the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg police drama back on Friday, April 3 with an installment called “The Puzzle Palace.” It’s a fun name, but we’ve got a feeling that some less-than-fun things are happening with a number of different characters — especially Frank, who has his own department potentially angry at him.

If you do want some more insight on what could lie ahead, we suggest that you view the full Blue Bloods season 10 episode 17 synopsis:

“The Puzzle Palace” – Erin and Anthony must trust a sociopath who claims he has evidence to convict a double-murderer. Also, Frank faces backlash from his department when he suspends an officer for violent behavior, and Danny and Baez try to arrest a notorious gangster who appears to have people covering for him inside the department, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

