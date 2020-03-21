This Is Us season 4 finale spoilers: Could Cassidy return?







There are a lot of questions raised by some of the first This Is Us season 4 finale photos, but one of the biggest ones relates to Cassidy. Ironically, she is someone who isn’t a part of some of those photos at all.

So why are we posing the question in the title? Like any good detective would, let’s start by presenting some of our evidence. We begin with the simple fact that the finale is entitled “Strangers: Part 2,” which is a direct reference to the premiere. In that episode, Kate’s son Jack was featured prominently alongside Malik and then also Jennifer Morrison’s character. You could argue that the premiere was about meeting these people, while the finale explains greater the larger role that they have in the story ahead. The new photos confirm that Malik will have a part in the finale, and it was already revealed in the promo that Jack is returning for that future timeline.

The only question mark that remains is Cassidy, and why bring back the other two characters if you also don’t feature a return from her? Could she end up being Kevin’s fiancee? It’s definitely something to wonder about…

Meanwhile, these new photos do also signal that Kate and Toby’s birthday party is taking place on the same day that the two characters are seen in the hospital alongside baby Jack in the promo. You also have the return of two characters we have not seen in a while in Nicky Pearson alongside then also Miguel. We’d love to see more of him at some point, given that he feels like the one person the show has never done justice to.

What do you want to see on the This Is Us season 4 finale, and is something referenced in these photos?

