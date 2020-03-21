The Blacklist season 7 episode 12 spoilers: Reddington vs. Cornelius Ruck







Do you want to get a sense of what lies ahead on The Blacklist season 7 episode 12? Let’s just say we’re heading to that island…

In a lot of ways, tonight’s new episode “Victoria Fenberg” serves as a setup to what you’re going to see next week on “Cornelius Ruck.” Raymond Reddington now has back his nesting casket and he’s ready to organize a big art deal. Yet, doing so on a secluded island is not going to be as easy as he assumed. For starters, he’s going to run into someone he was once close to Cassandra Bianchi (Joely Richardson) and from there, he will also have to deal with a new threat. This episode is going to serve as a great chance to see a lot of entertaining stuff from top to bottom, especially when it comes to exploring a part of Reddington’s past we may not be altogether familiar with.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full The Blacklist season 7 episode 12 synopsis:

03/27/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Secluded on a private island, Red reunites with an old flame (guest star Joely Richardson) and a ring of thieves in a plot to make millions off stolen art. Plans are quickly derailed, however, when guests on the island mysteriously show up dead. TV-14

Will this episode give you a whole lot of answers on Katarina Rostova and the big mysteries regarding her past — or even her identity? (Remember what Reddington noted tonight about forgeries…) We’re not altogether sure on that, but clearly the writers want to keep you pondering over some of this stuff for as long as humanly possible. It’s at least going to be a key part of the narrative for some time moving forward.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 7 episode 12?

