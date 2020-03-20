Charmed season 2 episode 15 spoilers: Restoring the power of three







You’ve waited for a good while to see Charmed season 2 episode 15 air on The CW, and herein lies the good news — the wait is almost over! There will be a new episode airing on The CW in one week’s time, and it’s one that contains some stuff that a lot of people have been excited to see for a while.

Take, for example, the Charmed Ones actually getting a chance to come together once more. This episode is a manifestation of what a lot of people want — with that, you have to just hope that the story eventually does move towards some sort of desired endgame in the end.

Interested in getting a few more details all about it? Then we suggest that you check out the official Charmed season 2 episode 15 synopsis with some more information all about what’s ahead:

DIE TRYING – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffries) must face their worst fears in order to reclaim the power of three. Also starring Rupert Evans, Poppy Drayton and Jordan Donica. Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by Carolyn Townsend (#215). Original airdate 3/27/2020

This is an episode that will deliver on a lot of excellent stuff, but also set the stage for whatever the final endgame for this season could look like. We know that there’s a season 3, so we don’t necessarily think that anything too definitive will transpire. Yet, there could be some interesting fireworks almost every single step of the way.

One more tease we will offer here is that on the other side of this episode, there will be some danger still around various corners. After all, one of the Charmed Ones is going to find themselves in a pretty large amount of danger…

