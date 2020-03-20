Is Hawaii Five-0 new tonight at CBS? A look towards series finale







Is Hawaii Five-0 new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we’re going to do our best to answer that … and then also look to the future.

For now, though, let’s go ahead and share some of the bad news: There is a brief hiatus happening tonight on CBS. Remember that originally, the plan was for there to be March Madness at this point in the month … but that has fallen through for an obvious reason. Because of that, CBS is shifting some of their plans, but there is still no new episode tonight. The finale was meant to air over the course of one night originally (April 3), but the show will kick off the event with a new installment next week. Part 2, meanwhile, will air on the previously-scheduled date.

Want to get some more insight when it comes to Hawaii Five-0 in video form? Then be sure to check out our thoughts on the show ending below! Once you do, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have other news as the series finale nears.

Be prepared — there are going to be emotional moments APLENTY in these episodes. You can watch the first retrospective promo here. Meanwhile, the synopses below come bearing some further details.

Season 10 episode 21 (March 27) – “A ‘ohe ia e loa’a aku, he ulua kapapa no ka moana” – After Steve receives a posthumous letter from his mother that contains a cypher, Danny is attacked by someone willing to kill to steal it. Also, Five-0 must help Lincoln Cole (Lance Gross), an anonymous good Samaritan who’s in the crosshairs of some very dangerous people, on HAWAII FIVE-0 Friday, March 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Chuck Norris guest stars as a retired sergeant major who helps Lincoln hide from authorities in order to protect his anonymity.

(“A ‘ohe ia e loa’a aku, he ulua kapapa no ka moana” is Hawaiian for “He cannot be caught for he is an ulua fish of the deep ocean.”)

Season 10 episode 22, series finale (April 3) – “Aloha” – Danny is abducted and badly wounded by Wo Fat’s wife, who is after the cypher Steve’s mother left him. Also, Steve finally solves the case his father left for him 10 years ago, on the series finale of HAWAII FIVE-0, which concludes its successful 10-season run on Friday, April 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Recurring cast members James Marsters (Victor Hesse), William Sadler (John McGarrett) and Mark Dacascos (Wo Fat) return.

(“Aloha” is a Hawaiian way of saying “Goodbye”)

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to Hawaii Five-0

How do you think Hawaii Five-0 is going to conclude?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share in the comments, and remember to also stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







