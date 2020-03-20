The Bachelorette: Will Clare Crawley’s season get a different cast?







As the majority of you know, filming for Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette has been delayed indefinitely due to factors going on in the real world. There’s no telling if production will resume this spring or even in the summer, but whenever it does, it’s not going to be anywhere near the same show that it once was.

Speaking in an Instagram Live session alongside girlfriend Lauren Zima (per Entertainment Tonight), Harrison confirmed that the season would likely have a different cast than it previously did:

“The thought that 25, 30, 35 guys — everybody that was able to take time off [then would be able to] come back on The Bachelorette… we don’t have a set time of when we’re going to come back … So, the idea that everybody’s just going to be able to take off work and do this again? Probably very slim … there will be some different guys. Maybe it will be completely different guys. Maybe it will be a mixture. Who knows?”

So will this new case address some of the larger concerns that people have regarding this season? That is currently unclear, but we know that there is a significant amount of concern that Clare’s cast was too young. Many of them were likely cast prior to her being announced as the lead, and there wasn’t a lot of time to change things up after the fact. This will give the show a chance to cater to men who are more there for Clare — or at least however much any contestant is in an era where the show is often used for fame. We don’t think age is the only factor that matters at all, but balance often does go a long way.

