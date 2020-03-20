Dynasty season 3 episode 15 spoilers: More hints on ‘Up a Tree’







Let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way now: Dynasty isn’t on the air tonight. However, you’re probably used to that. The CW series has been on hiatus for a while now, and we are quite pleased to say that we’re nearing the end of it. The next new episode, “Up a Tree,” is airing in just seven days!

If you haven’t heard all that much when it comes to this episode just yet, the promo gives away that Fallon is going to be doing whatever she can in order to look after Connor … and we know already that it’s probably not going to end all that well. If it was, why in the world would we be getting this story in the first place? That’s sort of the foundation for the episode, but there is a lot of stuff coming in the hours that follow.

Below, CarterMatt does have the full Dynasty season 3 episode 15 synopsis with more information on what lies ahead:

REALITY BITES – Fallon (Liz Gillies) offers to keep an eye on Connor (John Jackson Hunter) while Liam (Adam Huber) follows a lead on his baby mama. Dominique (Michael Michele) and Vanessa (guest star Jade Payton) put the wheels in motion for a reality show and get Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) to play along, while Cristal (Daniella Alonso) looks after Beto (Geovanni Gopradi). Also starring Elaine Hendrix, Sam Adegoke, Rafael de la Fuente, and Sam Underwood. Andi Behring directed the episode written by Jenna Richman (#315). Original airdate 3/27/2020.

There’s a lot of stuff in here clearly going on, but we’re always admittedly the most entertained to see what a scripted show thinks about reality TV. It’s often rather amusing, and of course the first thing that comes to mind here is UnREAL, which was quite brilliant despite having a fairly short run on the air.

