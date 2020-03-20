





Following last night’s new episode of Legacies, we understand if there’s one big question reverberating through the fandom: Is Aria Shahghasemi leaving? Is Landon really gone?

At the moment, it definitely appears as though Landon is dead … but the thing is with this show that death doesn’t really mean all that much. Just think about the fact that Alaric has been a big part of this series from the beginning, and he died and was gone for a long time over on The Vampire Diaries. (Real talk — at the time, we thought that Alaric had a beautiful death and wondered if bringing him back would invalidate that. We now love the character so much that we’re glad he’s back.)

Anyhow, there is no absolute verification at present that Aria is leaving the show for good — and nor were there reports about it last night. (He’s also not active on most social media, so he hasn’t released any real statement on the subject.) Next week’s new episode could offer a little bit more illumination on the subject, though we recognize there are some other priorities at the moment, as well. Take, for example, the effort to save Dark Josie. We’re going to see Hope do everything that she can within this episode in order to get a proper answer, even though doing so may not be altogether easy.

By the end of this upcoming episode, we’ll at least learn more about Josie — beyond that, everything is up in the air. Because of where we are with the show at the moment, we have to imagine that patience will be a virtue to getting all of the answers — whether it be on Landon or all of the other plotlines. Next week’s episode may be satisfying, but it wasn’t exactly meant to be the season finale.

