Magnum PI season 2 episode 15 spoilers: Who’s been kidnapped?







You’ve been waiting for a long time in order to check out Magnum PI season 2 episode 15, and it’s finally coming soon! The next new episode is airing on April 10, and it is still a little strange to think that by the time it is on the air, Hawaii Five-0 will be over. Yeah, not getting emotional about that at all…

(Are we still hoping that some Five-0 characters could surface over there eventually? Sure, though we recognize there are no guarantees.)

The first episode back for Jay Hernandez and company is entitled “Say Hello to Your Past,” and this one feels like it’s actually going to be rather centered on a single character: Kumu. Over the course of this episode the character will find herself kidnapped, and in the end it’s going to be up to Magnum/Higgins in order to find her and then ensure that she is okay. They may also need to figure out why she is taken in the first place, and the Magnum PI season 2 episode 15 synopsis below may have a few clues on that very subject:

“Say Hello to Your Past” – Magnum and Higgins must find Kumu when she’s kidnapped by an injured man accused of killing his wife, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, April 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Saving Kumu will obviously be top priority here, but hopefully in the process Magnum/Higgins will have a chance to keep working on their partnership and how they handle the most dangerous of situations. We do think that it’s been a process for most of the season, and it’s likely going to continue to be the case for a while. We do think the show keeps getting better and better — it’s funny for sure, and it’s able to bring some of the action of Hawaii Five-0 with a little bit of an old-school detective story thrown in.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to Magnum PI now!

What do you want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 2 episode 15?

Be sure to let us know some of your individual thoughts/hopes in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







