Big Brother Canada 8 live feed spoilers: Who is the new HoH?







Tonight’s Big Brother Canada 8 episode contained a lot of difficult moments — there was a segment about real-world events, and then there was also the expulsion of two different players. Jamar and Kyle are both gone, and now, we have to see how the game moves forward.

Well, here’s the crazy thing: The game moving forward right now is going to look a lot like the game that we just saw. The new Head of Household is Sheldon, which means that there is a chance that we could see something very similar to what we once had. There’s a chance that Minh-Ly will be in danger all over again. We know that Sheldon did bond with Minh recently in the game, but that was prior to recognizing that she would be staying in the game. There’s also been a lot of time we didn’t seen on the feeds.

In the end, there’s a chance that ALL sorts of stuff could happen over the next few days, and while we’re still not thrilled with the way the Jamar situation was handled, the game seems to be going for a fresh start here. They want to try and move forward from a lot of the controversy … but we’ll wait and see where things go from here. Nominations should take place tomorrow, and there could be a lot of strategy conversations that happen over the course of the night.

What do you think about the new Big Brother Canada Head of Household winner?

Who do you think that Sheldon is going to nominate? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around if you do want some other news on the series. (Photo: Global.)

