Tommy episode 7 return date for Edie Falco, cast on CBS







If you are interested in learning the Tommy episode 7 return date over on CBS (at least at present), we have it for you within.

Before we share that, though, we do think it’s important to note a caveat or two here. Remember that we are in an unprecedented time in this country, one where things are changing and evolving at just about every moment. It’s hard to know where things are going to go moving forward with the health crisis in mind. Networks understand that people need entertainment at this point, but they also want to stretch out their seasons to ensure that there is new programming for a long time. These are trying times, and they could be even more trying moving forward.

So while Tommy is not on the air tonight, rest assured that it will be going forward. There are some more episodes of the Edie Falco series that have been filmed and are going to be airing. The earliest you can expect the show back is April 2 based on current press releases, and we hope that CBS will release some more information on that in due time. (As of right now, there are no further synopses to share.)

As for the future of Tommy beyond this season, let’s just say for now that the best thing to do is wait — but also watch and encourage other viewers to do the same. We think that this is very much a bubble show at the moment. We think that CBS would like to bring it back, given their history of successful police dramas and having a big-name star in the lead role. Yet, it does need steady viewership, and also evidence that some of these viewers could stick around in the future. If they’re going to make a commitment for the future, that’s something people need to know.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Tommy

What do you want to see on Tommy episode 7, let alone what happens beyond that?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







