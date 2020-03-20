





Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? If you’re curious to get an answer/some clarity on that subject, we have it within.

Let’s start things off here, though, with this — originally, there were plans for the Mariska Hargitay drama to be on the air this week. There were press releases issued alongside promos and other material. You’ve probably seen some of the stuff for “Dance, Lies, and Videotape” already.

However, plans now have changed. There is a special tonight on the air about the current health crisis sweeping through the country (and the world). With that, SVU is now on the break. For the time being, everything has just been pushed back a week and “Dance, Lies, and Videotape” will be airing on March 26.

Could the plan still change? We have to imagine it’s possible — at the moment, we have to think that anything is. Remember that we’re in an era that we haven’t quite seen before, one where things are constantly changing and networks are planning accordingly. The best thing to do is just be prepared for changes — there is nothing to worry about in terms of the long-term future of SVU on NBC. There are three more seasons beyond this one! The show will be there for you, even if it’s not new tonight.

Luckily, there are more than two decades’ worth of old episodes that you can still go back and check out! While this an extremely seriously show, we do think there are many who find comfort in it during hard times. A lot of that may have to do with the heroes — it’s a show about justice, and knowing that there are people out there fighting to help victims. It’s something we want to see reflective in real life, and SVU is a show that has been a part of all of our lives for so long. We don’t want to imagine the world without it.

