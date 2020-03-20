Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3 episode 18: A new feast for Mike







Jersey Shore Family Vacation is one of the better shows for a time like this. It’s lighthearted, humorous, and you know these people really well. Consider watching this show to be akin to enjoying a nice, comforting meal.

Well, we do think that there is some much-needed comfort food coming next week on MTV — and ironically, a meal is a big part of the story. We know that there are few things in the world that Mike Sorrentino likes quite like food. Luckily, to the rescue here is Vinny’s mom, master meal-maker and someone who plans and creates feasts like no other. There will be some humor here, but maybe also a reminder of the show’s big-time family dynamic. These people may be very dysfunctional, but there are often times where everyone will band together.

Want a few more details as to what lies ahead, check out the full Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3 episode 18 synopsis:

Vinny’s mom, Paola, prepares a grand Italian feast for Mike and Uncle Nino tags along; Angelina invites an unexpected guest out to the bar.

If there is anything that we should be somewhat sad about within this preview, it’s knowing that it won’t be long before we are at the end of the road when it comes to the season — and then also the show as we know it. We know already that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is planning to leave … and what will the series look like after that? This is something that we still don’t know all that much about, including whether or not it’s even going to exist in the same form. We’ll have some more news on that before long but, for the time being, our goal is pretty simple — just enjoying the show for however long it’s here.

