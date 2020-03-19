Killing Eve season 3 trailer: Is it coming tomorrow?







Killing Eve season 3 is going to be arriving on April 26, but why not go ahead and start preparing for it now? Or, what not go ahead and start making your wishlist for a season 3 trailer?

In a new post on Twitter, the series confirmed that some sort of big announcement is coming tomorrow. Odds are, this is a signal flare that a new trailer is coming sooner rather than later, and there is a lot of stuff that could jammed in there. The nature of Eve and Villanelle’s relationship has long been complicated — this is a chance to expand on that even further. It’s also a chance to show a new creative vision, daring investigations, and also the right amount of dark humor.

While Killing Eve has only aired so far a couple of years, it already feels like a television staple and for good reason. Take, for starters, the performances of Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. Or, the commitment to it having a signature tone. It’s not afraid to dive into some pretty dark places, or show characters’ psychology in a way that it is rarely explored. It’s also a show with a trove of little moments sprinkled throughout. It has a rewatchability that so few other shows can hope to ever achieve.

Knowing that there is already a season 4 renewal for Killing Eve, that does give you that one other thing to also anticipate. You know that the series isn’t going anywhere, so you can dive into these new adventures without warning.

Now, of course, comes the final challenge — having to sit here and wonder just what the future of the series is going to look like for the next day or so. The trailer, if this is a trailer, will at least start to unlock a few of the secrets.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now when it comes to Killing Eve

What do you want to see when it comes to Killing Eve season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news. (Photo: BBC America.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







