Katy Keene episode 8 spoilers: Birthdays and a ton of problems







As we get closer to Katy Keene episode 8 airing on The CW next week, one thing feels very much clear — characters are going to be contending with recent choices. That is especially going to be true for Jorge. Meanwhile, Katy herself has a chance to reach another level after a lot of her recent endeavors, but there’s no guarantee that it will happen. Even if she does, there could be some other problems that arrive at her doorstep.

In general, consider this an episode where there are a lot of things going on — and no guarantee for happiness at the end of everything. Just be prepared for conflict, but also achievements that come at a cost. The Josie storyline could be proof-positive for some of that.

Want to get a few more details right now? Then go ahead and check out the full Katy Keene episoide 8 synopsis with more news on what’s ahead:

WE ARE A FAMILY – With everyone reeling from what happened to Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp), Jorge must now explain to his dad about Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp). Katy (Lucy Hale) is vying for an important apprenticeship, but in order to earn it she is given an impossible task that involves dealing with Xandra (Camille Hyde). The group all wants to celebrate Pepper’s (Julia Chan) birthday like in years past, but this year she does something a little different, but her plan gets hijacked by Ms. Freesia (guest star Bernadette Peters). Meanwhile, Josie (Ashleigh Murray) is eager to get her music out into the world, so she shoots a music video behind Alexander’s (Lucien Laviscount) back. Zane Holtz and Katherine LaNasa also star. Jessica Lowrey directed the episode written by Will Ewing (#108). Original airdate 3/26/2020. Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

While this is not the last episode of Katy Keene this season, know this — it’s the last episode before a hiatus. Know that there are going

