Blindspot season 5: Should it premiere earlier than expected?







There’s no denying at the moment that the television industry is in some very unusual times. We’re in a spot now where series are seeing smaller episode orders, and networks are forced to scramble somewhat to consider programming options for the spring/summer. There may be some shows that are partially filmed, but others like America’s Got Talent were forced to suspend production midway through the process of auditions.

When it comes to some other shows, though, there is a case to be made for them to premiere a little bit earlier. Case in point — the final season of Blindspot. The Jaimie Alexander series wrapped filming on its shortened season some time ago and, presumably, it is ready to come on NBC whenever the network deems it so. We know already that the entire One Chicago series is going to be ending early, and the same can be said for New Amsterdam. This Is Us wrapped filming prior to the current health crisis, while the future of The Blacklist remains somewhat up in the air.

For some further thoughts on Blindspot now in video form, be sure to check out some of our finale thoughts at the bottom of this article. Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more.

So when will Blindspot premiere? We’d love to see a premiere date now in April, given that (for starters) so many other shows will be ending early. Also, it does feel like we could all benefit from a little bit of an escape sooner rather than later. This would mark an opportunity for us to be able to sit back, relax, and enjoy a television show for a handful of weeks. There’s a sense of familiarity here with these characters, and that would prove comforting … even though we remain super-worried about the big cliffhanger at the end of season 4. (We imagined that the earliest possible premiere date for season 5 before this crisis was mid-to-late May.)

Hopefully, NBC considers what fans would want, plus also their own upcoming schedule when making this move. They have open real estate, just as they also have a whole legion of eager viewers ready to escape the present reality. Give us Jane and Weller, and sooner rather than later.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blindspot

Would you be interested in an earlier Blindspot season 5 premiere date?

Be sure to share now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news — and stay safe! (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







