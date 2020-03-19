Legacies season 2 episode 15 sneak peek: Josie’s dark birthday party







Josie and Lizzie’s birthday is a big part of Legacies season 2 episode 15, and we’d love to say that it’s one full of candles, cheering, and all sorts of things that are sunny and celebratory.

Unfortunately, this is where we come in bearing a little bit of bad news: That’s not going to happen. We’re not sure that it even could when you’ve got this version of Josie running the show. She’s dark, corrupted, and she’s not thinking anywhere close to herself. If you feel like you miss the other version of Josie, the truth is that you’re not alone. Dark Josie is fun … but mostly fun for us. She’s probably not anywhere close to fun to everyone who is at the Salvatore School having to be somewhat terrified by her presence.

In the sneak peek below, you can see Dark Josie doing what she can to plan out her perfect birthday party … albeit in one of the creepiest ways imaginable. She’s got a whole army working to make sure that it’s perfect, but none of them seem to be operating out of the idea of free will. It’s a pretty bizarre situation, and one that may not be getting better at any point in the near future. Obviously, MG isn’t just oblivious to the whole thing, but what do you do in this situation?

Also, we gotta admit that we’re quite curious about what Josie is going to bring to the Salvatore School environment at this point. It’s not as though she’s going to think that the rules apply to her in this spot. Why in the world would she? Things are probably going to get worse for some of these people before they get better, so go ahead and be prepared for that.

What are you hoping to see over the course of Legacies season 2 episode 15?

