The Blacklist season 7 episode 11 sneak peek: Liz clues in Ressler







The Blacklist season 7 episode 11 is finally set to premiere on NBC this Friday — are you ready for the wait to be over? We know that we are, especially after viewing a sneak peek that gives us a sense of what Liz is thinking.

In the video below, you can see Megan Boone’s character doing her part in order to ensure that someone else has the information that she does — she knows Katarina Rostova is alive. She helped her fake her own death, and now she’s keeping the information from Raymond Reddington. The goal is that the two are going to be able to get some of the answers that Liz is so desperate to seek, and hopefully they can do that before Reddington finds out.

One of the most important distinctions to make with this storyline is this — we don’t think that Liz wants anything bad to happen to Reddington. That’s not the intent or the endgame of anything that is going on here. Instead, this is more about her just trying to get information, which she feels that Reddington hasn’t been willing to do.

Of course, there is some inherent risk in giving Ressler more information — there’s no guarantee that he will hold onto it! Yet, she’s been around Donald for long enough to trust him. She recognizes that he doesn’t have that much of an incentive to spread a lot of that around. We know that he was game to help track her down last season, and we think he wants the best for her. That doesn’t mean that the two are about to be romantically intertwined, but it is a reminder that there is an emotional closeness that exists between them. That’s also very important for the future.

