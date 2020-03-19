Stumptown episode 18 (finale) spoilers: ‘All Hands on Dex’







Next week on ABC, Stumptown episode 18 is going to be coming on the air — and it’s going to be the big finale! The Cobie Smulders series is coming to a close, and there are going to be some fireworks … some really big fireworks. Dex has some big decisions to make, mostly because she’s the prime suspect in a case! That doesn’t mean that she’s guilty — we don’t think that we’re going to be watching this character go to jail! Yet, it’s going to be hard for her to get herself out of what is a pretty enormous bind.

Can Dex do what she can to get out of this situation? Absolutely, and she should do what she can. Her biggest issue may just be a lack of options. There may not be a lot of opportunities for her to clear her name on her own … so she’s gonna need some help. This is where some other people like Hoffman are coming into play!

Below, CarterMatt has the full Stumptown episode 18 synopsis with some other news all about what lies ahead:

“All Hands on Dex” – To get justice, Dex takes matters into her own hands after finding herself at the forefront of a murder investigation where she’s the prime suspect. Meanwhile, Hoffman struggles to remain impartial in the investigation and could lose everything if he continues to help Dex. Elsewhere, Grey attempts to work on his budding relationship with his estranged father while a familiar face from the past makes a surprise visit on “Stumptown,” WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

Here’s the hard part about this finale — for the time being, there is no season 2 renewal at ABC. There’s no guarantee that there will be. Be prepared for anything, then, when it comes to this episode…

