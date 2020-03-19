





Tonight on The Masked Singer, we had a chance to see yet another surprising reveal — though maybe not as shocking as Sarah Palin.

At the end of the episode tonight, it was unveiled that Bella Thorne, singer, dancer, and one-time Disney Channel star, was under the Swan Mask! This is one of those guesses that we never would’ve made in advance but after the fact, it does make a certain degree of sense. She is someone who knows how to work the stage and someone who celebrates/embraces her own individuality. This was a fun gig for her, and a chance to show off to probably a very different audience than she’s used to.

Of course, and in true The Masked Singer fashion, there are a number of people coalescing around some other guesses within the group. Take, for example, the idea of Hunter Hayes potentially as the Astronaut. One of the things that we’ve come to realize over time with this show is that there’s almost two different audiences — the online crowd and those who are watching with their families, shouting out answers at the screen. There probably is an element of unknown for a lot of the people choosing to watch this way, as they may not be checking out all of the spoilers online.

Hopefully, there are a number of people especially excited to check out The Masked Singer tonight — with its lighthearted tone and fun characters, it’s the perfect thing to watch and smile about during some incredibly difficult times.

