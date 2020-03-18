





Is Nancy Drew new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’re going to do our part to discuss this … and then also look ahead.

Let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way now, since the last thing we want at present is to drag this out — there is no new episode tonight. Meanwhile, there is no new episode airing next week, either. The show is in the midst of a lengthy hiatus following what felt like the conclusion of the Lucy Sable mystery.

Yet, herein lies the truth — nothing is 100% resolved just yet. The threads from the Lucy investigation are going to unravel throughout the upcoming episodes as there are MANY questions worth wondering. Take, for example, questions about the baby, questions about peace, and also if there is some more chaos that is going to come from around the latest corner. These are all interesting things that we’re left to think about.

In general, there are a lot of different aspects to the show coming up that should prove interesting, but the long-term future of this season is in flux — much like it is for the majority of the shows out there. There is going to be a season 2 at The CW, so you don’t really have to worry as much about whether or not there is going to be proper closure here. There will be time for the writers to figure things out.

So when are we going to be seeing more details when it comes to Nancy Drew episode 17 or beyond? Think over the course of the next couple of weeks, as there is no reason for the network to rush things along.

