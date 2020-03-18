Outlander season 5: Caitriona Balfe Q&A session coming Thursday







While this has been a painful, devastating week for a lot of people out there, we have found comfort in seeing small gestures done by people with the intention of helping others. Sometimes, that comes in the form of a donation to charity, or finding a way to provide a much-needed distraction during some difficult times.

Tomorrow, Caitriona Balfe of Outlander fame is going to be doing her part to offer up both. In a post on Twitter (see below), the actress behind Claire Fraser made it clear that tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific (5:00 p.m. Eastern time), she will be doing a Q&A session on social media. She also included some links and information for those out there who are interested in helping others. This is a scary time and because of that, it is comforting to think that some communities could rally together. It’s something that Balfe could talk more about tomorrow, in addition to answering questions about the show and playing Claire.

For some more news on Outlander in video form now, remember to check out some of the latest on tonight’s episode below! Once you check that out, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our show playlist.

Caitriona also noted that this Q&A is a way to help make up for the recent PaleyFest cancellation — Outlander was one of many shows that was planned for the event this year, but we’ve seen an abundance of events all shut down. The most important thing is the health and safety of everyone. This is the best chance for everyone to move forward and start to attend large gatherings again.

Hopefully, we’ll have a chance to see more Q&A sessions taking place over the course of the season moving forward — they are nice distractions, and we’ve seen a lot of actors and performers do whatever they can in order to help bring a smile to people. Take, for example, people like Keith Urban, John Legend, and Chris Martin of Coldplay performing concerts on social media.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to Outlander now

What are you hoping to see from Caitriona on Outlander season 5 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments. Also, remember to stick around for some other information. (Photo: Starz.)

it’s those who have least which will be effected most. So I am also making donations to THE TRUSSELL TRUST https://t.co/PefzYQMvaY THE DUBLIN SIMON COMMUNITY https://t.co/BSng8G4kZQ

THE LA FOOD BANK https://t.co/8eGVPZf4Lc

Many of you can’t spare anything right now as your — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) March 18, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







