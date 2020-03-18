





Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? If you’ve come into this article wanting an answer to this, we’re happy to deliver!

Alas, we can’t say that the news that we’ve got on the matter is of the especially-pleasant variety. There is no installment planned for the series tonight, and while we know that there’s a lot of interesting stuff that could be explored — given all of the mystery plots and all — the series is going to keep you waiting. As of right now, Riverdale is going to be off the air until we get around to Wednesday, April 8. Do know that this is subject to change, largely because the vast majority of stuff these days is. The nature of the outside world is causing a lot of evaluations/reevaluations and making networks spend some time in order to figure out just what they want to do with their remaining episodes.

Remember that because Riverdale was one of the first network series to shut down production due to the health crisis, they are not going to have a full season. They may stretch out some of their remaining episodes in order to stretch them until May.

Regardless of when Riverdale is returning — whether it be April 8 or otherwise — remember that it’s going to be doing so with an episode that is all about Hedwig. Or, at least a musical inspired in part by him. We know that these episodes are often fun, and we appreciate all of the bright colors and style that go along with what’s featured in the promo. It does feel, though, like reaction is mixed to the idea right now — especially when there are so many other stories going on and there are so many directions that the show could go that doesn’t involve singing.

Hopefully, The CW will release more details on this episode and what’s ahead soon — we’ll have them the moment they hit the web.

