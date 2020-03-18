Chicago Med season 5 episode 17 sneak peek: Is April okay?







Tonight’s Chicago Med season 5 episode 17 is right around the corner, and we don’t have to tell you how important this one is! We’re looking here towards the 100th episode, a chance for the show to celebrate everything that it’s done to date on NBC.

What we’re anticipating over the course of this episode is rather simple: A lot of looks towards the past of the NBC series, coupled with suggestions that the future could be stuffed full of other big surprises, as well. There will still be patients and story-of-the-week plots presumably, but there are moments designed to make you feel pretty much everything.

Take, for example, a potential crisis when it comes to April. Is she going to be okay? You can see her struggling with a little bit of pain at the start of the sneak peek below, and while she’s eventually distracted by some other events going on in the hospital, that’s not something that is going to go away. There could be a crisis for her in this episode — some of it could be physical, and some other parts of it could be emotional. Remember here that there is still some Ethan/Crockett/April stuff that needs to be resolved, and that is one of the things we’re left to wonder leading into the episode airing.

Because this is the 100th episode for the series, we’ve got a feeling that every little part of this story is meant to be bigger and more dramatic. There will be callbacks, big twists, and events that set the course for the next 100 episodes … or at least the next sixty-plus. Remember that this is a show that has already got the green light for at least three more seasons, and there is a lot to be excited about there.

