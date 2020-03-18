Last Man Standing season 8 episode 16 could be last before hiatus







We’ve been lucky throughout much of Last Man Standing season 8 to have a fairly continuous run of episodes for most of the year. Yet, that could be the last episode for at least a week or two.

According to The Futon Critic, the March 26 episode “Along Came a Spider” could be the last installment until potentially the middle of April. It’s not the last episode of the season (more have been filmed), but Fox may be continuously adjusting their schedule with current headlines and the present health crisis in mind. Schedules are perhaps more fluid than they have ever been, and stories are adjusting at every single moment. In the end, they kind of have to — there are more important things in the world than TV, but a show like Last Man Standing feels essential in these times. It can make you laugh, and offer some escapism at a time we all need it.

If you are interested in getting more information on the aforementioned “Along Came a Spider” episode, check out the synopsis below:

Mike and Mandy go to extreme measures to help Vanessa connect with voters in her State Assembly campaign. Meanwhile, Ed’s offer to split a baby gift for Kristin and Ryan leads Chuck and Kyle to wonder which of them makes more money in the all-new “Along Came a Spider” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, March 26 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-816) (TV-PG D, L)

If there is one more thing to look forward to, it’s that Kaitlyn Dever looks to be returning for at least one more episode this season! You can spot her in the image below from last week, which is when the possible last episode for the season taped. There’s still a chance that the series could come back and finished the planned episode order, but we don’t want to guarantee anything and it’s better for the producers to err on the side of caution here.

So plan out your schedule accordingly for the weeks to come — there’s more Last Man Standing to come, and right now we’re optimistic about a season 9. The show remains easily Fox’s top comedy, and it has been proven to work at multiple times during the week.

What do you want to see regarding Last Man Standing season 8 episode 16?

What a group. Love love love my TV family. So grateful. pic.twitter.com/whjQ3jVeRA — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) March 11, 2020

