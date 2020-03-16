Last Man Standing season 8: Finale production halted amidst pandmeic







Last Man Standing season 8 officially joins the ranks of many other shows that are temporarily halting production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, what makes this one a little bit different

According to a new report from Deadline, The Tim Allen sitcom has officially pulled production leaving into the final two days of production — with one of them planned to be the taping for the big finale. There were already plans to film that episode without an audience, which is rare for a show known for filming in front of many fans. (It has happened here and there with other sitcoms for various reasons.)

So what does this mean? The aforementioned site noted that there are still hopes that the show could come back and finish the season, but that’s something that we’ll have to take a wait-and-see approach on. If the pandemic starts to cool off and the world becomes a little safer, we could see everyone reconvening in the span of the next few weeks. For the time being, though, we have a feeling that executives are going to continue to take a cautious approach. It may be sad for some people hoping to see full seasons of their favorites, but it’s necessary. These are dangerous times and caution is always been than recklessness.

As it stands, the Last Man Standing season 8 finale would not have been scheduled until a little bit later this spring. Meanwhile, there are still a number of episodes still to go between now and when it is supposed to air. Hopefully, some of those will be satisfying enough if there is no proper finale. If the finale doesn’t tape, there’s always a chance it could be filmed at the start of season 9 — that hasn’t been confirmed yet, but we remain optimistic that some news will come out over the next few weeks. (That timeline itself, though, could be changed due to the COVID-19 spread.)

