





Tonight on Ink Master season 13, we saw a test of shading at the center of the elimination challenge. It was also one of the more competitive hours this season.

It’s been a while since the West had a significant dose of power. Yet, they got it tonight courtesy of some skull picks. They were able to choose who had to tattoo certain landmarks, but there were some questionable decisions that they made along the way. Take, for example, Bob deciding to take on the Hoover Dam — something that was far too ambitious for the amount of time allotted.

Yet, Angel Rose was able to step up and deliver a pretty incredible tattoo — one that gave her Tattoo of the Day and a little bit of power. Yet, is it really that much power? We’d argue that winning Tattoo of the Day isn’t actually the sort of thing that matters that much from a Jury of Peers perspective with there only being so many people left. It’s more of a matter of personal pride and getting that safety from being sent out the door.

If you were to ask us who was probably in the most danger before the judges rendered their decision, we would’ve said Jessa, Frank, and Bob — Hiram and Kelly had some issues, but they did enough in our mind to stick around and avoid the bottom. The judges agreed, with Team West putting Frank in the bottom as the Jury of Peers.

So what was the final decision? The judges went along with a lot of what we were expecting. From the moment we heard their critique of Jessa’s work, it felt like she would be the one to go — it just had the greatest cumulation of flaws. We didn’t want it (she’s been easy to root for most of the season), but it was hard to see another path forward for her. With that, we can’t say that we’re shocked that she was eliminated tonight.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Ink Master, including some recent interviews

What did you think about tonight’s Ink Master season 13 episode?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







