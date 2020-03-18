NCIS season 17 episode 18 promo: A school without students







Following tonight’s repeat, NCIS unveiled the first season 17 episode 18 promo … and it’s one that highlights a most unusual mystery.

What is a school without students? That is something that Gibbs and the rest of the team is going to be asking after the team investigates the murder of an A+ student at a trade school. It looks clear that someone had a substantial motive to kill this person, but it’s not entirely clear who it is — and beyond that, where all the students are at this said school! The time arrives there to find the place largely abandoned, which only adds to the strangeness of this situation.

Let’s just say, at this point, that this is an episode entitled “Schooled” for a reason. Maybe the team itself is feeling a little bit schooled by the circumstances that they are facing all of a sudden. It’s not easy to deal with the idea that you can’t find who you’re hunting down … especially when you’re talking in this case about a whole institution!

While the promo doesn’t necessarily highlight it, this episode is also going to feature an appearance from Sloane’s daughter Faith as she comes seeking out her mom for an unknown reason. What that is precisely remains a mystery — but we don’t think that it’ll be as hard to follow as what’s going on with this school. Maybe this is a storyline that the series will shed more light on as we get a chance to see some of the sneak peeks for what’s next.

