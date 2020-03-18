Empire season 6 episode 14 spoilers: Cookie, Candace, & Carol reflect







As we prepare for Empire season 6 episode 14 on Fox next week, we know already that Cookie’s past will be front and center to everything. How in the world can it not be? We’ve spent some time already this season contemplating the secrets that lie deep in the past for Taraji P. Henson’s character, including things that she’s kept from her own sisters.

Yet, this upcoming episode could be the one that changes things — and in a pretty substantial way. We’re going to be diving far back into the past in order to learn more about what really happened in Cookie’s childhood. While we know that her relationship with Lucious has defined most of her childhood, we know that there are parts of her worthy of exploring far beyond that. These inform everything in terms of the person she’s become.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Empire season 6 episode 14 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

While on a road trip, Cookie, Candace and Carol take a painful trip down memory lane, shedding light on their childhood and exposing heartbreaking secrets from the past. Lucious uses something special from the past to help give Yana (guest star Kiandra Richardson) her big break. Meanwhile, Maya hatches a scheme to generate more buzz for the “Birth of an Empire” movie and Teri becomes increasingly more fearful of Andre in the all-new “I Am Who I Am” episode of EMPIRE airing Tuesday, March 24 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (EMP-614) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

The truth of the matter here, at least when it comes to Teri, is this — she should be concerned over Andre. There are worries over his mental health and how his story is going to unravel the rest of the way. Because there are twenty episodes in this season, the easy assumption for us to make is simply this: Things are probably going to get so much worse before they ever get better. We don’t know what else you can really say about the situation.

