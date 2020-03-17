Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 21 spoilers: How series finale begins







Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 21 is going to serve as the foundation for the series finale, and it’s now set to air on March 27. Within this installment, you’re going to have an opportunity to see a lot of different stuff — take, for example, a major character in danger. Also, you will have a chance to see a guest spot from none other than Chuck Norris! His appearance is tied to the first guest spot for Lance Gross as Lincoln Cole, someone set up to to be rather important in this story.

(One of the interesting things to look at entering this episode is this — Gross was set to become a series regular for season 11, in the event that the show had been renewed. His role should therefore be a prominent one.)

For a few more details now about what the beginning of the end will look like, be sure to check out the official Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 12 synopsis below:

“A ‘ohe ia e loa’a aku, he ulua kapapa no ka moana” – After Steve receives a posthumous letter from his mother that contains a cypher, Danny is attacked by someone willing to kill to steal it. Also, Five-0 must help Lincoln Cole (Lance Gross), an anonymous good Samaritan who’s in the crosshairs of some very dangerous people, on HAWAII FIVE-0 Friday, March 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Chuck Norris guest stars as a retired sergeant major who helps Lincoln hide from authorities in order to protect his anonymity.

(“A ‘ohe ia e loa’a aku, he ulua kapapa no ka moana” is Hawaiian for “He cannot be caught for he is an ulua fish of the deep ocean.”)

It does make a good bit of sense that Steve’s mother would factor into the endgame for the series, largely because his family has always been central to a part of the show. Also, losing his mother was a paramount moment in the season. Originally, this episode was meant to carry right into the finale, almost as though this was going to be a two-hour movie of sorts. Now, this episode is going to carry over into the April 3 send-off, and that means that you’re going to be waiting for a while if there is a big cliffhanger.

