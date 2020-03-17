





Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you come into this article with questions about the show’s future, everyone is right there with you.

One of the things that is the most important to stress at the moment is just how much things are subject to change. We’re not coming into this with all of the answers due to everything that is going on in the real world right now. Some things could prove to be rather different in a few weeks or even days — but, here is what we know for the time being. There is no new episode tonight. There was at one point a plan for there to be, but that was shifted back even before production on season 17 halted. That episode, episode 18 of this season, is now slated to air on March 24.

Want to know more details? If you haven’t seen it yet, you can check out the synopsis for that below, plus also another episode airing on March 31.

Season 17 episode 18, “Schooled” (March 24) – “Schooled” – The team searches for answers when the body of a well-regarded Navy technician in the Reserves is found floating in a lake where a popular community event is being held. Also, Sloane is caught off-guard when her daughter, Faith (Kate Hamilton), makes an unexpected request, on NCIS, Tuesday, March 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 17 episode 19, “Blarney” (March 31) – “Blarney” – When Kasie and Jimmy are held hostage in a diner after a jewelry store robbery goes awry, they attempt to keep the other customers safe from the thieves, on NCIS, Tuesday, March 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The episode was directed by Rocky Carroll.

There are currently 20 episodes that have been filmed and it seems as though that’s going to be it for this season. There is no season 18 renewal officially as of yet, but that is definitely something we’re hoping for. Fingers crossed that, in due time, there’s something more to discuss when it comes to that.

What do you want to see on NCIS through the remainder of this season?

