The Resident season 3 episode 19 spoilers: Cain’s cover-up and more







For now, it appears as though The Resident season 3 episode 19 will be airing on Fox in a week’s time. Are there things that are subject to change here? Absolutely, and we’ll caution that with a lot of our previews and discussions that we’ve got at the moment. Remember that The Resident technically is unable to finish production at the moment on season 3, so they could shift dates around to extend the series’ run until May.

At the moment what we know is this — the next new episode is entitled “Support System,” and it seems to be one where we’re going to see just how far Barrett Cain is willing to go in order to deal with some desperate times. He’s going to do his best to keep a crisis under wraps — of course, he’s really out to preserve his own self-image first and foremost. That’s something we’ve learned about him for quite some time this season.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Resident season 3 episode 19 synopsis with some more information as to what’s coming:

When Cain becomes aware of an emergency situation breaking out at the hospital, he recruits Ezra to help keep it under wraps. Also, Nic works to come up with a support system for a patient in need of a lung transplant. Meanwhile, Kit’s son-in-law’s condition continues to worsen in the all-new “Support System” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, March 24 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-319) (TV-14 L, V)

Beyond this episode, there may not be that much time to really enjoy the remainder of The Resident season 3. Because of that, the advice that we’ve got is pretty simple: Just enjoy what we’ve got this season. Even if there is no resolution to some of the bigger storylines, let’s cross our fingers for a season 4 and hope that we get something more then.

