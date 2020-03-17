Lucifer season 5 finale (episode 16) will still film … eventually







For everyone out there who is wondering about the future of Lucifer, know this — you are going to get a chance to see all of the stories you want. It really just all comes down to having patience.

As all of you probably know at this point, the COVID-19 outbreak is officially a pandemic. It has spread all over the world and with that, it has caused almost all of the entertainment industry to grind to a screeching halt. For many shows, that means that there episode orders are trimmed and there will be fewer stories that air coming up this season. Yet, it doesn’t mean that for all of them. Hence, what we are talking about here with the Tom Ellis – Netflix series.

In a new post on Twitter, co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich confirmed that there are plans to return to set to finish filming season 5 episode 16, the final installment of the season. She also confirmed that the cast and crew finished production on episode 15, otherwise known as her directorial debut. Given how important that final episode is, it looks like everyone is game to come back and finish it.

So why is Lucifer able to delay production, as opposed to cut down on an episode order? A lot of that has to do with it being a streaming show as opposed to one on a major network. It doesn’t have to contend with the same sort of restrictions and because of that, there is a greater opportunity here for flexibility.

At the moment, the first half of season 5 should be relatively unchanged insofar as its premiere date goes. The delay in filming could impact the second half of season 5, but there’s time to figure all of that out. For now, the most important thing is that everyone contineus to stay safe and support each other — this is a difficult time, and it won’t be getting any easier in the near future.

How do you want Lucifer season 5 to conclude?

I directed 515 actually – so we finished that one. (Haven’t smSEEN it yet though 😳) But YES to all who asked… we will return at some point (when it’s safe!) to finish 516!! 😈❤️💪🏼 #Lucifer #LuciferNetflix #LuciferSeason5 https://t.co/YrLGQJtagl — Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) March 15, 2020

