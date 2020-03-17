Big Brother Canada 8 live feeds go dark after house meeting







It’s an extremely strange time in the world these days — in a lot of ways, a show like Big Brother Canada 8 should be the least of everyone’s worries.

Yet, at the same time we’re talking about a show that is about escapism and allowing people to have a little bit of fun. That’s important, especially with a COVID-19 pandemic that is sweeping the world and leading to deaths, quarantines, and closures. These are serious, dark times, and it makes sense that people out there would be looking for some sort of escape — any sort of escape.

Let’s go ahead now and talk about what’s going on with the feeds — or rather, what isn’t going on with the feeds. They went down yesterday after a house meeting started to spin out of control, and that’s led to speculation that there could be an expulsion or some sort of punishment. A situation between Kyle and Jamar got heated, with Jamar being upset over his treatment in the game and with Kyle doing his best to provoke him further. He started making kissing sounds at Jamar, which led to Jamar then telling him “outside the game, you’re going to get popped.” Kyle then got super-defensive, acting as though it was a threat that could lead to him being expelled. (Our sense is that this is precisely what Kyle wanted in the first place.)

Our gut feeling is that neither Jamar nor Kyle will be expelled for anything here — Kyle’s taken things over a line a handful of times this season, and even though Jamar shouldn’t have said what he did, we don’t correlate it to be some sort of serious threat. He was just upset, and he’s had a difficult time in there given that people are almost forcing him to walk on eggshells.

The larger concern we have is that feeds may be down because of some difficult decisions about the future of the season. Ontario has already declared a state of emergency, and while the houseguests are safe, you have to also think about production members who still have to go home after a long day of work. While Global said yesterday that the show would go on, things change fast in this world. They could change again at any given moment.

