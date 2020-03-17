The Blacklist season 7 episode 14 spoilers: Aram, Reddington team up







As we move into The Blacklist season 7 episode 14, we could be getting a chance to learn a little more information on a few stories. Take, for example, the truth about what happened with Agent Park in Alaska. That was a mystery that first surfaced earlier this season when we first met her.

Also, maybe this is finally going to be the episode that serves to answer another pivotal question — what’s going on with Elodie? Can she really be trusted, or is she out to cause chaos with Aram? “Twamie Ullulaq” is the title for this episode, and we have to imagine that this is a Blacklister who will have a style and personality totally their own. We’re expecting some chaos already…

For some more news when it comes to The Blacklist in video form, be sure to watch the latest at the bottom of this article! After you do check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full show playlist.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Blacklist season 7 episode 14 synopsis with some other updates on where things are going to go here:

04/03/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : A Blacklist case becomes personal for Agent Park (Laura Sohn) when the team investigates a mysterious disappearance in the Alaska Triangle. Meanwhile, Aram enlists Red’s help to find out what really happened to Elodie’s (guest star Elizabeth Bogush) husband.

We gotta admit — the biggest selling point of this episode is going to be seeing Reddington and Aram team up. We’re always going to be one to endorse Amir Arison and James Spader working together. They only get so many opportunities to do that over the course of a season!

Given the uncertain future of this season (we at least know there’s going to be a season 8), we’re in a mindset now where we’re going to just take advantage of every single episode that we’ve got. Maybe we’ll have some answers to big mysteries, but let’s just hope to get entertainment every single step of the way.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist, including production coming to a halt

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 7 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! After you do that, be sure to also stick around for some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







